VIDEO: Trailer for HBO Max's NUCLEAR FAMILY Documentary

HBO's Nuclear Family a three-part documentary series debuting Sunday, September 26 and airing subsequent Sundays at the same time, follows filmmaker Ry Russo-Young as she turns the camera on her own past to explore the meaning of family.

In the late 70s/early 80s, when the concept of a gay family was inconceivable to most, Ry and her sister Cade were born to two lesbian mothers through sperm donors. Ry's idyllic childhood was threatened by an unexpected lawsuit which sent shockwaves through her family's lives and continues to reverberate today. An exploration of love, loyalty, loss and the immutable power of family in all its configurations, Nuclear Family eloquently examines the dynamics that enrich and complicate the bonds of love.

The series is directed by Ry ("Before I Fall"), an award-winning filmmaker, and produced by Academy Award and Emmy® winner Dan Cogan of Story Syndicate and Warren Fischer. The series will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Nuclear Family is a Story Syndicate Production presented by Big Beach, Impact Partners and Topic Studios in association with BUNKER and Sustainable Films. It is directed by Ry Russo-Young and produced by Ry Russo-Young, Dan Cogan and Warren Fischer; executive producers, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Julie Gaither, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn Dreyfous, Lauren Haber, Peter Saraf, Leah Holzer, Alex Turtletaub, Maria Zuckerman, Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara & Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Beuren, Joe Landauer.

Nuclear Family includes excerpted footage from "Our House," Meema Spadola's documentary in which Ry participated when she was a teenager.

Watch the trailer here:

