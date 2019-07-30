VIDEO: Trailer Released For GODS OF FOOD Mockumentary Series From CollegeHumor

CollegeHumor today released the trailer for Gods of Food, the mockumentary culinary profile series set to debut Thursday, August 8 on their subscription-based streaming service DROPOUT.

The six-episode season will skewer the gamut of fine dining tropes, from the overly rustic chef to the esoteric molecular gastronomist, and will feature celebrity chefs Hugh Acheson (Top Chef), Richard Blais (Top Chef), Jet Tila (Food Network) and Alison Roman (The New York Times) commentating throughout each episode of the season. An individual parodied chef will be profiled in each of the six episodes, sharing their culinary journey to creating unusual versions of delicacies and restaurant concepts, presented within the show as ingenious creations.

Don Fanelli (Nightcap) will star as Anthony D'Anthony, Krizia Bajos (The Casagrandes) as Julia Splenderpoot, Kimia Behpoornia (Abby's) as Blynn, Leonard Kelly-Young (Gone Girl) as Giuseppe Greco, Tracy Vilar (Partners) as Laura Sepanowitz and Helen Hong (Inside Llewyn Davis) as Pak Jang-mi. Gods of Food emphasizes the hilarity of our increasingly more food-frenzied culture and the chefs that often contribute to it. The series was created and written by CollegeHumor cast member and head writer Rekha Shankar, who also serves as an executive producer. In addition to Shankar, Gods of Food is executive produced by Sam Reich, David Cyr Kerns and Adam Frucci. The series is directed by Michael Schaubach.

DROPOUT DROPOUT is CollegeHumor's ad-free, mixed-media subscription service for uncensored comedy. Membership includes access to original series, including Kingpin Katie, Paranoia, Um, Actually and Total Forgiveness, as well as the Dimension 20 series. Additionally, the services include access to a variety of fan favorites, as well as digital comic books, narrative chat stories and an extensive, easily searchable library of classic CollegeHumor videos. DROPOUT is available on the web, mobile web, native iOS / Android apps, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, Roku, and Android TV. For more information, check us out on www.dropout.tv. About CH Media CH Media is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) comprised of the award-winning digital properties CollegeHumor, Dorkly, Drawfee, and the recently launched subscription service DROPOUT. CH Media's ad-supported properties are highly sought-after by brands who want to reach a younger, entertainment-loving audience with original branded content that is hilarious, relevant, and impactful. CollegeHumor's sketch comedy, Dorkly's comics, and Drawfee's beloved illustrators are adored by legions of fans with an insatiable appetite for original comedy, and DROPOUT expands the worlds of fan-favorite characters and creators with members-only premium mixed-media content and interactive community features. For more information on CH Media, visit www.chmedia.com.





