VIDEO: Tom Hanks Says Playing Mister Rogers Was 'Terrifying' on CBS THIS MORNING

Article Pixel Nov. 22, 2019  

Tom Hanks is taking on the role of a man beloved by generations, Mister Rogers, in the new movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," out today. The award-winning actor spoke with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about the challenges of playing Fred Rogers.

Watch the interview below!

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor.

