VIDEO: Thomas Rhett Talks About ACADEMY OF COUTRY MUSIC AWARDS Tie

Country star Thomas Rhett joins TODAY live to talk about his surprise tie with Carrie Underwood.

Country star Thomas Rhett joins TODAY live to talk about his surprise tie with Carrie Underwood for Entertainer of the Year at the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS Wednesday night. "It's just amazing that that even happened," he says. "It was the most surreal moment of my life."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

