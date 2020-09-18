Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Thomas Rhett Talks About ACADEMY OF COUTRY MUSIC AWARDS Tie

Article Pixel

Country star Thomas Rhett joins TODAY live to talk about his surprise tie with Carrie Underwood.

Sep. 18, 2020  

Country star Thomas Rhett joins TODAY live to talk about his surprise tie with Carrie Underwood for Entertainer of the Year at the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS Wednesday night. "It's just amazing that that even happened," he says. "It was the most surreal moment of my life."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business

VIDEO: Thomas Rhett Talks About ACADEMY OF COUTRY MUSIC AWARDS Tie
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You