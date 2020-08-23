VIDEO: The Maia Project Creates a Mulan Music Video Mashup With '1998 Mulan'
Maia effortlessly strings all of our favorite Mulan classic songs together, harmonizes and puts her own flavor to them.
The Maia Project has created a Mulan music video mashup, with a new video called '1998 Mulan'!
Maia effortlessly strings all of our favorite Mulan classic songs together, harmonizes and puts her own flavor to them all while tipping a hat to Lea Salonga and Christina Aguilera's versions of "Reflection."
An endearing part of Maia's 1998 Mulan music video shows people from around the world jamming out, 90's camcorder style hence the 5 June 1998 timestamp, which was when the animated film hit theaters. In 2020, this visual also has strong quarantine era vibes.
Mulan creators Tony Bancroft (Director), David Zippel (Lyricist) and Matthew Wilder (Composer) all expressed interest in the 1998 Mulan music video on Twitter.
Check out the video below!
