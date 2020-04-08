VIDEO: The Cast of SCHITT'S CREEK Finds Out How Well They Know Their Co-Stars

The series finale of Schitt's Creek officially aired last night, April 7.

In honor of the end of the series, Variety is flashing back with a video of the cast playing one of their games, How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?

Cast members featured in the video include Eugene Levy, an Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy.

Watch the video below!

Schitt's Creek is created by Dan and Eugene Levy and premiered on CBC Television on January 13, 2015. The series is produced by Not a Real Company Productions. On March 6, 2018, the series was renewed for a 14-episode fifth season, which began airing on January 8, 2019. The series sixth and final season consisting of 14 episodes began airing on January 7, 2020.

The series stars Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, Daniel Levy as David Rose, Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, the motel clerk, and later, motel owner, Jenn Robertson as Jocelyn Schitt, the mayor's wife, and Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt, the mayor.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You