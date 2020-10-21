VIDEO: The Cast of EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND Reunites

NBC’s Harry Smith caught up with the all-star cast.

NBC's Harry Smith caught up with the all-star cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond" as Ray Romano, Brad Garrett and Patricia Heaton reunite virtually after 15 years. They'll also come together for a virtual table read in honor of another cast member, the late Peter Boyle, who died from blood cancer in 2006.

Watch the clip below!

