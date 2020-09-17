VIDEO: Taylor Swift Performs 'betty' on the ACM Awards

Watch the performance below!

Taylor Swift performed "betty" on the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS last night.

Watch the performance below!

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her last album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history. Additionally, Swift has earned 22 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, with five of those reaching No. 1. In total, Swift's catalog of albums and songs have sold more than 150 million copies in the U.S.

She recently starred in the "Cats" movie.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You