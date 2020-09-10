VIDEO: THE KEEPER Opens in Virtual & Live Cinemas on October 2nd

Watch the trailer here!

The Keeper, directed by Marcus H. Rosenmüller, tells the incredible true story of Bert Trautmann (David Kross), a German soldier and prisoner of war who, against a backdrop of British post-war protest and prejudice, secures the position of Goalkeeper at Manchester City, and in doing so becomes a footballing icon. His signing causes outrage to thousands of fans, many of them Jewish. But Bert receives support from an unexpected direction: Rabbi Alexander Altmann, who fled the Nazis. Bert's love for Margaret (Freya Mavor), an English woman, carries him through and he wins over even his harshest opponents by winning the 1956 FA Cup Final, playing on with a broken neck to secure victory. But fate will soon twist the knife for Bert and Margaret, when their love and loyalty to each other is put to the ultimate test.

Watch the trailer below!

The Keeper is an extraordinary love story between a young English woman and a German prisoner of war, who together overcome prejudice, outrage and personal tragedy.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You