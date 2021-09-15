VIDEO: St. Vincent Releases Title Track From THE NOWHERE INN Soundtrack

St. Vincent has released the music video for the title track of her new film, The Nowhere Inn. The film and soundtrack are out this Friday, September 17.

From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a. Grammy award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney, the best-selling Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent's music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within the subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo's creative lives.

From first-time filmmaker Bill Benz (Portlandia, At Home With Amy Sedaris) comes a densely woven, laugh-out-loud funny and increasingly fractured commentary on reality, identity, and authenticity. A story of two close friends who attempt to wrestle the truth out of a complex subject before the hall of mirrors that is their artistic lives devours them completely.

Annie Clark made her recorded debut as St. Vincent in 2007 with Marry Me, quickly becoming regarded as one of the most innovative and fascinating presences in modern music. Her 2017 LP MASSEDUCTION won two GRAMMYs (Best Rock Song for its title track, and Best Recording Package). Most recently, St. Vincent channeled the hungover glamor and gritty sepia-toned soundtrack of 1970s downtown NYC into the triumphant Daddy's Home, released in May 2021 to near universal acclaim. Outside of recording and performing, St. Vincent has directed the short horror film The Birthday Party.

