VIDEO: Spike Lee Made a Short Film Dedicated to New York City

Spike Lee took to Instagram on Thursday to share a 3-minute short film he made that is dedicated to New York City and its people.

His caption read: "My Short Film-NEW YORK NEW YORK Is A Love Letter To It's People

Plain And Simple. Special Love Shout To Ms. TINA SINATRA,SONY/ATV,KERWIN DEVONISH (Camera),ADAM GOODE (Editor),TIM STACKER And KODAK For The Super 8 Film And Cameras."

Watch the short film below!





