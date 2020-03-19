VIDEO: ShowtimeÂ Releases Trailer For New Docu-SeriesÂ VICE

SHOWTIME has released the trailer for the Emmy®-winning documentary series VICE ahead of its premiere on Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The 13-episode season will deliver immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflicts, civil uprisings and beyond, tackling complex geopolitical stories from all corners of the globe.

Watch the trailer below!

Kicking off the season premiere, VICE's team gained unique access at Camp al-Hol in Northeastern Syria, where tens of thousands of women and children who once lived under ISIS are currently being held. Correspondent Hind Hassan investigates how a power vacuum has left brigades of radicalized ISIS women revolting against Kurdish security personnel, fighting for a resurgence of THE TERROR group in the region. The debut episode will also give an inside look at the hidden arena of cell phone hacking, as correspondent Krishna Andavolu investigates how young video-gamers-turned-criminals are devastating their victims' lives, stealing millions of dollars through an underground practice known as SIM swapping.

Each half-hour episode will pursue untold stories on the environment, social justice, civil rights and identity. This season, Isobel Yeung reports on the growing human rights crisis in India, where the government has directed the building of detention camps for targeted Muslims. In Dagestan, Alzo Slade explores why the Russian republic has become an incubator for the world's top wrestlers and MMA fighters. Closer to home, Paola Ramos investigates the Trump Administration's hardline "Remain in Mexico" immigration mandate that has turned asylum-seekers into a kidnapping commodity for the cartels and traffickers, and Gianna Toboni delves into the horrifying conditions at Mississippi's Parchman Prison, where more than a dozen inmates have died since last December.

The VICE reporting team includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, with Suroosh Alvi, Krishna Andavolu, Ben Anderson, Charlet Duboc, Vikram Gandhi, Hind Hassan, Josh Hersh, Hamilton Morris, David Noriega, Paola Ramos, Alzo Slade, Gianna Toboni, Seb Walker and Isobel Yeung reporting from all corners of the globe.

Produced by VICE News, Beverly Chase is the executive producer and showrunner for VICE. Craig Thomson is co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for the series. Join the conversation on social using #VICEonSHO.





