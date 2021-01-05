VIDEO: Sherri Shepherd Shares TMI Reason She's Happy To Be 50 on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Plus, she gives Kelly all the details on her Netflix series, 'Mr. Iglesias.'
Chicago native and comedian Sherri Shepherd talks with Kelly about the joys of getting older and how she's making her 50s count. (Even if it's a little NSFW.) Plus, she gives Kelly all the details on her Netflix series, "Mr. Iglesias."
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Shares His Involvement Behind the Scenes on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
- Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON as Part of the Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
- VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
- VIDEO: Hear the Original Theme Song for WANDAVISION, Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez!