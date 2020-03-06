VIDEO: Seth Meyers Gets Real About Interviewing Presidential Candidates on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Seth Meyers chats with Jimmy about why SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE is more difficult than hosting Late Night, the time he met former Senator and Secretary of State John Kerry while wearing two hats and some of his best talk show bits.

Watch the interview from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





