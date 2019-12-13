VIDEO: See a Preview of the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors!

In a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on Dec. 8, the 2019, this year's Kennedy Center Honorees, R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire, actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, children's television program "Sesame Street" and conductor and musical visionary Michael Tilson Thomas were saluted by an extraordinary group of renowned artists including Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, The Jonas Brothers and many more.

Hosted by 2017 recipient, LL Cool J, The 42nd Annual KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will broadcast Sunday, December 15, 8-10 PM ET/PT.

Watch the preview below!





