VIDEO: See Tracy Morgan and Jeff Tweedy on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

While Jimmy Kimmel is in quarantine at home, he checks in with his pal Tracy Morgan who is hanging out at the bowling alley in his house. Tracy talks about being stuck at home, having trouble with social distancing, his character "Spoonie Luv" on "Crank Yankers" which airs Wednesdays at 10:30|9:30c on Comedy Central, and he shows off his bowling skills.

Also, Jeff Tweedy and his sons Sam and Spencer perform the Wilco song "Evergreen" from their bathroom during the virus quarantine.

Watch below!

Jimmy will be making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during this quarantine. Today Tracy chose Stand up to Cancer in honor of his ex-wife. Please consider helping them if you can. Go here to donate: https://standuptocancer.org/





