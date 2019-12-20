VIDEO: See Lizzo, Eddie Murphy, and Kenan Thompson in a Promo for This Week's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Eddie Murphy hosts SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on December 21, 2019 with musical guest Lizzo.

See the promos for this week's episode, featuring Kenan Thompson (who's thrilled to be there), below!

Murphy is credited with "saving" SNL back in the 1980s. His most famous characters include Mr. Robinson, Buckwheat, Gumby, and Velvet Jones. He's also famous for impersonating Stevie Wonder and James Brown on the show.

Lizzo's album "Cuz I Love You" has exploded over the past year. She received eight Grammy nominations this year.

