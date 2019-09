VIDEO: Robert De Niro Talks 'Painting Houses' on THE TONIGHT SHOW!

Robert De Niro stopped by "The Tonight Show" to brag to Jimmy about how easy it was to play a talk show host in the Joker movie, discuss the many years it took to complete Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and teach Jimmy about "painting houses." Watch the clip below!

Robert De Niro is considered one of the greatest American actors of all time, and has produced, directed and starred in many iconic films. Mr. De Niro won the 1974 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Godfather: Part II and the 1980 Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Raging Bull. Mr. De Niro received Academy Award nominations for Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, Cape Fear and Silver Linings Playbook. Mr. De Niro is a four-time New York Film Critics Circle Award winner for his work on Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Awakenings. In addition to winning the 1981 Golden Globe Award for his work on Raging Bull and winning the 2011 Cecil B. DeMille Award, Mr. De Niro was nominated for a total of seven Golden Globe Awards. Mr. De Niro was nominated for six British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. Mr. De Niro starred in many other films including Mean Streets, Bang the Drum, Analyze That, Meet the Fockers and more. Mr. De Niro made his Broadway debut in the 1986 play Cuba & His Teddy Bear. Mr. De Niro founded his own production company, Tribeca Film Center, and made his film directorial debut in 1993 with A Bronx Tale.

