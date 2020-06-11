VIDEO: Robert De Niro Discusses the Tribeca Film Festival's Summer Drive-In Series on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Robert De Niro was a guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON on Wednesday! De Niro shares his thoughts on the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic and reminisces on when Nelson Mandela came to the opening of the Tribeca Film Festival in 2002.

De Niro also discusses the Tribeca Film Festival's summer drive-in series and working with Martin Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon.

Watch the interview below!

