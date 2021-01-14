VIDEO: Riz Ahmed Clears Up Secret Wedding Rumors on THE TONIGHT SHOW
He also talks about winning a Gotham Award during a virtual ceremony.
Riz Ahmed talks about getting married during quarantine, winning a Gotham Award during a virtual ceremony and learning both sign language and the drums for his new film Sound of Metal.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
