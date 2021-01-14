Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Riz Ahmed Clears Up Secret Wedding Rumors on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He also talks about winning a Gotham Award during a virtual ceremony.

Jan. 14, 2021  

Riz Ahmed talks about getting married during quarantine, winning a Gotham Award during a virtual ceremony and learning both sign language and the drums for his new film Sound of Metal.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

