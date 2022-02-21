VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Queens Announced

Sashay into another spectacular season of Drag Race España, returning for season 2 with 12 new and dazzling queens on March 27th on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain.

The twelve fierce Spanish queens competing for the title of Spain's next Drag Superstar are Ariel Rec, Diamante Merybrown, Drag Sethlas, Estrella Xtravaganza, Jota Carajota, Juriji Der Klee, Marina, Marisa Prisa, Onyx, Samantha Ballentines, Sharonne and Venedita Von Dash. Supremme de Luxe will host this next season alongside resident judges Ana Locking, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi.

Season 2 of Drag Race España will put the queens to THE TEST once again as they compete in photo shoots, dances, artistic challenges and musical performances, impersonations and improvisations. Each week, one queen will be eliminated at the end of the episode until just one queen remains with the title and crown of Spain's next Drag Superstar.

The sophomore season of Drag Race España comes on the heels of a successful season 1 that saw Carmen Farala crowned as the winner. Season 2 will be bigger than ever before, with an all-new dazzling set and werkroom for the queens vying for the crown.

Watch the new announcement video here: