VIDEO: Prime Video Releases INSIDE EDGE Season Three Trailer

Inching towards a stupendous hattrick, Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment TODAY launched the spectacular trailer of the much-awaited third season of Amazon Original Series Inside Edge.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, in the new season the stakes are on for a bigger game in sight between two arch rivals. Prime members in over 240 countries and territories can stream all 10 episodes of Amazon Original Series Inside Edge Season 3 on 3rd December 2021.

The Season 3 of the hit show stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

With rivalries thickening both on and off the field, newer and murkier secrets are about to unfold in pursuit of Indian cricket team captaincy. Following the remarkable success of the two seasons, as shown in the trailer, the third instalment promises more surprises, more mystery and more entertainment, pumping up the drama manifold.

Watch the new trailer here: