VIDEO: Prime Video Debuts MY FAKE BOYFRIEND Trailer

Prime Video has shared the trailer for My Fake Boyfriend. The film is set to debut on Prime Video June 17.

Andrew (Keiynan Lonsdale) has a major problem: He can't stay away from the toxic boyfriend who just dumped him. His meddling friends (Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland) decide to help him by creating "Cristiano," a perfect fake boyfriend on social media.

Problem solved, right? Wrong! As Cristiano goes viral and becomes a worldwide sensation, Andrew meets his real-life dream guy, Rafi, a charming restaurant owner. Now, Andrew must find a way to put an end to the fake fling, evade his jealous ex, and win Rafi's heart in this fun and hilarious comedy about the crazy things we do for love.

The film was written by Luke Albright, Joe Wanjai Ross and Greg Boaldin. My Fake Boyfriend was directed by Rose Troche.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film here: