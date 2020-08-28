VIDEO: President Trump RNC Biopic Narrated by Jeffrey Wright on THE DAILY SHOW
The Daily Show presents its latest biographical film.
Donald J. Trump: the greatest at commanding, wall-building, the environment, uniting, wall-building, and speeching. An RNC biopic narrated by Jeffrey Wright.
Watch below!As in years past, THE DAILY SHOW has presented biographical films on the party nominees including Joe Biden (2020: narrated by Steve Buscemi), Donald J. Trump (2016: narrated by Rosie O'Donnell), Hillary Clinton (2016: narrated by Desi Lydic), Mitt Romney (2012; narrated by Leonard Nimoy) and Barack Obama (2012: narrated by Larry David).
