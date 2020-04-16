VIDEO: Peacock Shares Trailers for SAVED BY THE BELL, PSYCH 2, & More!
NBCUniversal's Peacock has shared the first teaser trailers for its upcoming original series: Brave New World, featuring Demi Moore, the Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster sequel series, the original movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Season 3 of A.P. Bio, limited series Angelyne, and Intelligence and The Capture.
See the trailers below!
Peacock launches today on select Xfinity X1 and Flex and it rolls out nationally on July 15.
Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV- Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Everyone belongs to everyone else. #BraveNewWorld is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/gYUiLUoVss- Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Grab your pineapple?-- #Psych2 is bringing your favorite crime-solving duo to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/XZuFwiZpgC- Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
#PunkyBrewster's all grown up and bringing #PunkyPower to #PeacockTV! pic.twitter.com/Rzl9uRax4I- Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
The show that's perfected the delivery of "shut up." All new episodes of #APBio coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/OnAgnh43WV- Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Somebody is always watching. Prepared to get sucked into all the action of #TheCapture, coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/nY2LRQuMaK- Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
This teaser will make you move it, move it. #MadagascarALittleWild is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/kqrFc3FF6v
This is not a hack. #Intelligence is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/POvR8z4i7z- Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020
Who is she??#Angelyne is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/x9gRhNJY3n- Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020