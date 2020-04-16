VIDEO: Peacock Shares Trailers for SAVED BY THE BELL, PSYCH 2, & More!

NBCUniversal's Peacock has shared the first teaser trailers for its upcoming original series: Brave New World, featuring Demi Moore, the Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster sequel series, the original movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Season 3 of A.P. Bio, limited series Angelyne, and Intelligence and The Capture.

Peacock launches today on select Xfinity X1 and Flex and it rolls out nationally on July 15.



