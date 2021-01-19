VIDEO: Paula Abdul & Randy Jackson Talk AMERICAN IDOL on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson may consider returning as judges on "American Idol," but they have some conditions on what they would need in order to head back to the show. Paula also shares a fun story about how Michael Bolton was her babysitter when she was a kid. Small world! Tune in to hear more from Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

