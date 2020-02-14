VIDEO: Patrick Stewart Talks Fake News on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

James asks Patrick Stewart about his professional ambitions before pursuing the stage in full, and Patrick recalls when he was 15-years-old and got a job writing for a weekly community newspaper. It's a job he didn't keep too long, as he took quite a few liberties when it came to actually reporting the news.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Patrick Stewart was born in Mirfield, Yorkshire, on July 13, 1940. His father was a career soldier; his mother worked in industrial weaving. Because Mirfield, a river valley settlement of some 12,000 people, had a rich culture for a provincial town of its size, Stewart's stage experience started early. His involvement was encouraged when, at the age of twelve while in secondary school, he enrolled in an eight-day drama course, where he met some professional people who were very influential in his life.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You