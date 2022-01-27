VIDEO: Pantaya Releases SEÑORITA 89 Official Trailer

Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya released TODAY the official key art and trailer of the anticipated original series Señorita 89. The dramatic thriller premieres in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on February 27.

"Everything that scandalizes us today, in 1989 was allowed... the reification of women's bodies, sexual harassment in the workplace, the ABUSE OF POWER relations by men and the idea of ​​thinking of women as someone else's property, with all the implications that this has," stated Lucia Puenzo, Director and Writer of the series. "Framed in the bestial back room of beauty pageants, Señorita 89 comes to talk about the women who began to shake that world... and to blow it up from within."

The series has become one of the most awaited shows this year since the production was announced in 2021. This 8-episode series is executive produced by Academy Award winners, Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain, along with Ángela Poblete and Mariane Hartard from Fabula and Christian Vesper at Fremantle, written by Lucía Puenzo, who is also a director, María Renée Prudencio and Tatiana Mereñuk, and directed by Nicolás Puenzo, Sílvia Quer and Jimena Montemayor.

Juan de Dios Larraín, Producer & CEO of Fabula commented, "Señorita 89 is a series that explores the world of beauty pageants as it might have been 30 years ago. You could think that something like that would be outdated, but a great deal of its dynamics actually feel quite relevant today." He also added, "Our first experience producing in Mexico was complex due to the challenges inherent in filming during the Pandemic, but that very challenge created an audiovisual experience that we feel will truly connect with the audience."

Señorita 89 is a sophisticated dramatic thriller from visionary Lucia Puenzo (LA JAURIA), is set in the glamour of 80's Mexico. It follows Concepción (Ilse Salas), the matriarch of the most important beauty pageant in the country, who, together with a team of expert makeup artists, trainers, and even surgeons, welcomes the 32 finalists to her estate, La Encantada. There, the contestants will experience a 3-month hard training until they reach the Miss Mexico pageant.

The truth is that underneath the appearances, the clothes, and the makeup, there is a dark world and, in the end, the contestants will empower each other and unite forces to leave the contest alive.

Ilse Salas, Ariel Award winner and protagonist of the series commented, "We have normalized so many things for so long that we have no idea how much we are part of the problem. We have accepted value judgments dictated by (mostly) men in power, we have done everything to fit into the stereotypes that were dictated to us, but there is always a small flame that lights up when we think of the past and from there...let it burn!"

The Spanish-language original series (with English subtitles) counts with an incredible award-winning cast and performances by Ilse Salas (GÜEROS, LAS NIÑAS BIEN), Ximena Romo (THIS IS NOT BERLIN, COMO SI FUERA LA PRIMERA VEZ), Bárbara López (DESENFRENADAS, AMAR A MUERTE), Natasha Dupeyrón (LA BODA DE MI MEJOR AMIGO, LA VIDA INMORAL DE LA PAREJA IDEAL), Leidi Gutiérrez (CHICUAROTES, LAS ELEGIDAS), Coty Camacho (DESENFRENADAS), along with Edwarda Gurrola (LUCIÉRNAGAS, SOY TU FAN), Marcelo Alonso (NERUDA), Juan Manuel Bernal (MONARCA, OBEDIENCIA PERFECTA), Luis Ernesto Franco (FALSA IDENTIDAD, LA BODA DE LA ABUELA), Ianis Guerrero (NOSOTROS LOS NOBLES, TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID), with the special participation of Ari Brickman (EL CHEMA, EL SEÑOR DE LOS CIELOS).

Pantaya will premiere the first two episodes on February 27, followed by a weekly episode every Sunday and the full season of eight episodes will be available for a binge on April 10.

Watch the new trailer here: