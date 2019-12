Rosalind Dyer (guest star Annie Wersching), a convicted serial killer on death row, surprises the LAPD by leading them to a fresh corpse. As they try to find out who the second killer is, she insists on speaking to rookie Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion).

