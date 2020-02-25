VIDEO: Nick Jonas Visits TODAY To Talk About Joining THE VOICE

Feb. 25, 2020  

Fresh from touring Europe with his brothers and his debut as a judge on "The Voice," Nick Jonas visits TODAY live. "Being part of the coach's panel is a dream come true," he says. He also shares sweet video of his new German shepherd puppy.

Watch the clip below!

Nick Jonas has been in the theatre community since he was a child, acting in Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, and, most recently, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

