VIDEO: Nick Jonas Visits TODAY To Talk About Joining THE VOICE

Fresh from touring Europe with his brothers and his debut as a judge on "The Voice," Nick Jonas visits TODAY live. "Being part of the coach's panel is a dream come true," he says. He also shares sweet video of his new German shepherd puppy.

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

Nick Jonas has been in the theatre community since he was a child, acting in Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, and, most recently, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.







Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You