VIDEO: Netflix Shares WEDNESDAY ADDAMS Series Teaser

A new teaser featuring everyone's favorite disembodied hand -- Thing Addams -- is warning fans that a first look at Tim Burton's Wednesday will be unveiled during Geeked Week on June 6th.

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Season One will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The cast will include Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa.

Watch the new teaser here: