VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trailer for GAME ON! A COMEDY CROSSOVER EVENT

Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event debuts on Netflix August 10

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming 4-episode event, GAME ON! A Comedy Crossover Event!

Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different Netflix comedy series including Mr. Iglesias, The Big Show Show, Family Reunion and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love. It's all fun and games when they share the screen for some friendly competition.

In the celebrity filled crossovers, Tia Mowry and Anthony Alabi of Family Reunion will appear on Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love. And, Paulina Chavez and Jencarlos Canela of Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love will appear on Family Reunion. Eva Longoria guest stars on Ashley Garcia. Gabriel Iglesias of Mr. Iglesias will appear on The Big Show Show and Paul "the Big Show" Wight will appear on Mr. Iglesias.

Watch the trailer below!

Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event debuts on Netflix August 10, 2020.

