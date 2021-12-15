VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE TIMES SQUARE KILLER Documentary-Series Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer! The three episode season will debut on December 29, 2021.

Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger returns to direct and executive produce season two of Crime Scene, the acclaimed Netflix documentary series that unpacks the ways in which certain locations aid and abet criminal activity. Season two begins as firemen respond to a call at a seedy hotel in the middle of Times Square in December 1979.

What they discover among the smoke and ash shocks even the most seasoned NYC homicide detectives, triggering a hunt for a vicious serial killer who preyed upon sex workers operating within Times Square's then-booming, anything-goes sex industry. The three-part series takes viewers deep into the investigation, detailing the social and systemic forces at play in a near-lawless area in the center of Manhattan that allowed multiple horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long.

A wide range of subjects are profiled to bring the era to life, from Times Square denizens to beat cops to the daughter of New York's self-proclaimed "porno king." With exclusive access to Jennifer Weiss, the daughter of one of the victims, the series also underscores her efforts to identify others who have remained Jane Does, lost to an infamous, long-gone time and place.

Watch the new trailer here: