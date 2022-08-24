VIDEO: Netflix Shares New WEDNESDAY Series Featurette

Get an inside look at iconic character Wednesday Addams from Netflix's upcoming new show premiering this fall, WEDNESDAY. This featurette gives fans deeper insight into this series' take on the beloved Addams Family daughter and the pitch perfect casting of Jenna Ortega.

Featured talent includes executive producer and director Tim Burton, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more!

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The cast of the new series includes Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).

The series will also include Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

Watch the new featurette here: