VIDEO: Netflix Releases the Trailer for Tyler Perry's A FALL FROM GRACE

Netflix has released the trailer for Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace. Disheartened since her ex-husband's affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) feels restored by a new romance. But when secrets erode her short-lived joy, Grace's vulnerable side turns violent.

Watch the trailer below!

An electrifying thriller co-starring Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson and writer/director Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace will be released on January 17, 2020





