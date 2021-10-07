Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases the Trailer for FOUND Documentary

The documentary will stream on October 20.

Oct. 7, 2021  
Netflix has released the trailer for the new documentary Found, streaming on October 20.

In Amanda Lipitz's documentary film, FOUND, three adopted American teenage girls discover that they are blood-related cousins. Their online meeting inspires the young women to confront complicated and emotional questions, and embark on a once in a lifetime journey to China together IN SEARCH OF answers, connections, and their lost history.

Directed by Amanda Lipitz, the documentary is produced by Anita Gou, Amanda Lipitz, Jane Zheng, Jenny Raskin, and Jamie Schutz.

Watch the trailer here:


