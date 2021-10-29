VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for THE WITCHER Season 2

During a panel TODAY at the Lucca Comics & Games Convention in Italy, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, cast members Joey Batey (Jaskier) and Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Production Designer Andrew Laws and Costume Designer Lucinda Wright delighted fans with a surprise drop of the highly anticipated main trailer and key art for The Witcher Season 2.

Accompanying the trailer, Netflix also announced that the new season premieres globally on Netflix on Friday December 17th.

Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: