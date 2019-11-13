VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Documentary Series BROKEN

Netflix's new investigative documentary series Broken exposes the unknown fraud, corruption and negligence behind some of the world's most popular merchandise. Launching just days before Black Friday-the biggest shopping event of the year-Broken takes on four big consumer arenas including cosmetics, e-cigarettes, fast furniture and plastics.

Watch the trailer below!

Episodes include:

Makeup Mayhem

Broken delves into the world of counterfeit cosmetics where cheap, knockoff products can contain anything from arsenic to human feces, and it's mostly the young and unaware who are suffering the consequences.

Big Vape

Broken explores the rise, blow-back and uncertain future of the controversial and headline-making e-cigarette. Interviews include a rare sit-down with JUUL co-founder Adam Bowen.

Deadly Dressers

In the US alone, someone is sent to the emergency room by a furniture related tip-over every 30 minutes. Broken looks at the real price of low-cost, high-volume furniture and what is-or isn't-being done to protect consumers.

Recycling Sham

Broken takes on the plastics industry to reveal the toxic consequences of our global dependency and the truth behind recycling: a feel-good but false solution.





