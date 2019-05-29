VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for MR. IGLESIAS

May. 29, 2019  

Netflix has released the trailer for Mr. Iglesias, starring stand-up phenom Gabriel Iglesias as a good-natured high school history teacher who tries to help gifted misfit kids.

Watch the trailer below!

In the multi-cam series Mr. Iglesias, Gabriel Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being "counseled out" by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal (Oscar Nuñez), but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, Cree Cicchino, Fabrizio Guido co-star. Created by Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing, Cristela) and executive produced by Iglesias, Hench, Ron DeBlasio and Joe Meloche, Season 1 consists of 10 episodes.

All episodes streaming June 21, only on Netflix.

