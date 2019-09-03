VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Hip Hop Competition Series RHYTHM + FLOW

Netflix announced the October 9 premiere date for the hip hop competition series Rhythm + Flow with a teaser unveiled during Cardi B's co-headlining set at the 2019 Made In America Festival.

Starting October 9, new episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes:

Week 1 (Wednesday, October 09): The Auditions (episodes 1-4)

Week 2 (Wednesday, October 16): Cyphers, Rap Battles & Music Videos (episodes 5-7)

Week 3 (Wednesday, October 23): Samples, Collaborations & Finale (episodes 8-10)

Global superstars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip "T.I." Harris search for the next hip hop sensation in Rhythm + Flow, Netflix's first music competition show. The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.





