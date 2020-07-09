VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Trailer for INDIAN MATCHMAKING

Netflix has debuted the trailer for its new reality dating series, Indian Matchmaking!

What happens when you're ready to meet someone but the dating apps feel superficial and aren't yielding the desired results? Meet the single millennials who have decided that it's time to revisit methods from the past and look to the experts. Over 8 episodes, elite Indian matchmaker Seema Taparia learns about her clients with painstaking precision - from interests and ambitions to in-depth astrological readings - as she guides them towards their perfect match. From Houston to Chicago to Mumbai, these young singles go on sometimes fun, sometimes awkward FIRST DATES - often with their family in tow - to discover whether these good-on-paper matches can turn into a love that lasts a lifetime.

Watch the trailer below!

Indian Matchmaking debuts July 16 on Netflix.

