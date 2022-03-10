VIDEO: Netflix Debuts METAL LORDS Trailer

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for Metal Lords. The new film is set to be released on April 8, 2022.

Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a diehard metal fan -is there any other kind?- who knows his history and can shred. His dream in life is to win at the upcoming Battle of the Bands.

He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums. But with schoolmates more interested in Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle. Until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) slaying on her cello. The motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones and teen angst while trying to get along long enough for Skullf*cker to win the Battle of the Bands.

The cast also includes Sufe Bradshaw, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, with Brett Gelman, and Joe Manganiello.

Watch the new trailer here: