VIDEO: Netflix Debuts AMERICAN FACTORY Trailer

Aug. 14, 2019  

From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy Award®-winners Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar ("The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant," "A Lion in the House," "Seeing Red") comes AMERICAN FACTORY, a Netflix Original Documentary presented by Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media.

Watch the trailer below!

The acclaimed film takes a deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires two thousand blue-collar Americans still recovering from the effects of the 2008 recession. Working side-by-side with experienced Chinese workers, the locals are optimistic about the future for the first time in almost a decade. But early days of hope give way to setbacks as high-tech China collides with working-class America, and issues of language and culture become seemingly insurmountable walls between clashing factions.

AMERICAN FACTORY launches Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

