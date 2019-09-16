VIDEO: Netflix Announces JENNY SLATE: STAGE FRIGHT

Netflix Announces JENNY SLATE: STAGE FRIGHT/ This is the first original comedy special from Slate, which will launch globally on Netflix October 22, 2019

Watch Date Announce Video below!

Comedian and actress Jenny Slate's first Netflix original comedy special Stage Fright gives the audience an inside look at the comedian's world. Interspersed within her hilarious stand-up set, Jenny shares personal clips of her childhood and interviews with her family in an intimate look at her life.

Launching globally on October 22, Jenny overcomes her stage fright while telling stories about her visit to a midnight Catholic Mass and the ghosts that haunted her childhood home.

View this post on Instagram MY Netflix STANDUP COMEDY SPECIAL "Stage Fright" COMES OUT 10/22 on @netflixisajoke! It's part stand-up, part documentary about my family, my fears, my heart, and a lot of other things that will make you laugh. Directed by my @gillianrobespierre, shot by @miss_ashcon, produced by @bettyholm & @smroma, edited by @betsykagen & music by @slhjenkins ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thanks to all of these women for their companionship and very good hard work. Also, this donkey is not in the special. The main animal is ME. A post shared by Jenny Slate (@jennyslate) on Sep 16, 2019 at 6:26am PDT





