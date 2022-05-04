VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Stars in Netflix's UNCOUPLED Series Teaser

Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman's comedy starring Neil Patrick Harris, will premiere globally on Netflix on July 29th. Watch the teaser for the new comedy series below!

Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares - losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Executive producers include Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily In Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family, Frasier), Tony Hernandez (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Younger) and Lilly Burns (Emily in Paris, Younger) of Jax Media, and Neil Patrick Harris.

