VIDEO: Nathan Fillion Talks About Pretending to Be Jason Bateman on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Nathan Fillion recalls how he got out of a speeding ticket by signing an autograph for a cop.
Even celebs get pulled over from time to time, but "The Rookie" star Nathan Fillion recalls how he got out of a speeding ticket by signing an autograph for a cop... as another actor. Sneaky! Tune in to hear this hilarious story with Nathan Fillion.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
