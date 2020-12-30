Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Nathan Fillion Dishes on New Season of THE ROOKIE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The series returns Sunday, January 3rd.

Dec. 30, 2020  

The actor previews how the series will deal with the current real-life issues of COVID-19, social reform and police reckoning.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Nathan Fillion Dishes on New Season of THE ROOKIE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You