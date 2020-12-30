VIDEO: Nathan Fillion Dishes on New Season of THE ROOKIE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
The series returns Sunday, January 3rd.
The actor previews how the series will deal with the current real-life issues of COVID-19, social reform and police reckoning.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
