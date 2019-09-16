VIDEO: Michael C. Hall Stars in Trailer for IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON

Netflix has released the first trailer for IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON, starring Boyd Holbrook, Cleopatra Coleman, Bokeem Woodbine, Rudi Dharmalingam, Rachel Keller and Michael C. Hall.

In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer's crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke's obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. Directed by Jim Mickle and also starring Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman, IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON is a genre-blending psychological thriller that examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart.

Watch the trailer below!

IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON will be released on September 27, 2019.





