VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan Shares His Mom's Rum Cake Recipe on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Michael B. Jordan surprises Jimmy with a Sprinkles cupcake made with his mom's special rum cake recipe and reveals how Jamie Foxx lightened the mood between dramatic takes while filming Just Mercy.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You