VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan Shares His Mom's Rum Cake Recipe on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Dec. 17, 2019  

Michael B. Jordan surprises Jimmy with a Sprinkles cupcake made with his mom's special rum cake recipe and reveals how Jamie Foxx lightened the mood between dramatic takes while filming Just Mercy.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

