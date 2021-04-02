VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy & Octavia Spencer Talk THUNDER FORCE on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Melissa and Octavia talk about their friendship, being neighbors, Octavia's crazy drink concoction, Melissa's parents coming to visit, a prank she pulled on Octavia on set of their movie Thunder Force, fighting with her husband Ben Falcone in the movie, creating their costumes, and messing with Jason Bateman.

Melissa McCarthy is an actress, comedian, writer, producer, and fashion designer. She has received two Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards. She will play Ursula in the upcoming live action "Little Mermaid."

Octavia Spencer is an Academy Award-winning actress who's best known for roles in "The Shape of Water," "The Help," "Hidden Figures," and "Ma."

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

